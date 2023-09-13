WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A warming trend is expected through Friday before another system brings showers and slightly cooler temperatures to the area this weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will become mostly clear this evening with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s by 9 PM. Fog or low cloud cover will likely develop once again tonight, with temperatures falling into the middle 40s. Once the fog burns off tomorrow morning, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s as the winds turn around to the south.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High temperatures may reach 80 degrees in some areas on Friday before a system brings showers and clouds back to the area late Friday night through Sunday, along with some cooler air. High temperatures will fall back to around 70 degrees for the weekend due to this cooler airmass but will warm up to near 80 degrees by mid-next week. Finally, another system brings rain chances to the area towards the end of the next week, along with another slight drop in high temperatures.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler; patchy fog is possible late. Low: 45 Wind: Light SE
THURSDAY: Patchy fog is possible early, otherwise, mostly sunny and a little milder. High: 73 Wind: S 5-10 MPH
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and not quite as cool. Low: 50 Wind: S 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very mild (becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers developing after midnight). High: 77 Wind: S/SW 8-15 MPH
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance of showers. Low: 57 High: 72
SUNDAY: A slight chance for a morning shower; otherwise, partly sunny. Low: 51 High: 70
MONDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Low: 48 High: 70
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. Low: 51 High: 75
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 55 High: 79
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and mild with a slight chance of showers. Low: 56 High: 76
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild with a chance of showers. Low: 55 High: 74
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild with a slight chance of showers. Low: 53 High: 72
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 54 High: 75
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.