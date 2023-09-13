WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A warming trend is expected through Friday before another system brings showers and slightly cooler temperatures to the area this weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will become mostly clear this evening with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s by 9 PM. Fog or low cloud cover will likely develop once again tonight, with temperatures falling into the middle 40s. Once the fog burns off tomorrow morning, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s as the winds turn around to the south.

