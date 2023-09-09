WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: We're tracking a system that'll bring showers to the area late tonight through the first part of the new work week, followed by another shot of fall-like air.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Clouds will increase tonight, with showers moving into the area towards the morning. Temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 50s overnight before rising to the lower 70s tomorrow under mostly cloudy skies. Additional showers are possible tomorrow but there will be still plenty of dry periods.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances exist for the first part of the work week before dry return for the remainder of the extended forecast. High temperatures will fall back into the 60s for most of the work week before climbing back into the 70s for the weekend. Another cold front will pass through the area towards the end of the weekend, resulting in high temperatures falling back to near 70 degrees.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy and not as cool overnight with a slight chance of showers towards morning. Low: 57 Wind: Light SE
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild with a chance of showers. High: 75 Wind: S/SW 5-10 MPH
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 58 Wind: Light NE
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance of showers. High: 68 Wind: N 6-12 MPH
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with a chance of showers in the morning; some afternoon clearing is possible. Low: 53 High: 65
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Low: 45 High: 65
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and not quite as cool. Low: 43 High: 69
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little milder. Low: 48 High: 75
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 54 High: 76
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler. Low: 53 High: 73
MONDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Low: 48 High: 70
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Low: 49 High: 69
