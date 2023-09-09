WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: We're tracking a system that'll bring showers to the area late tonight through the first part of the new work week, followed by another shot of fall-like air.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Clouds will increase tonight, with showers moving into the area towards the morning.  Temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 50s overnight before rising to the lower 70s tomorrow under mostly cloudy skies.  Additional showers are possible tomorrow but there will be still plenty of dry periods.

Tags