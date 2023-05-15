WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A mild/warm couple of days to start the work week before a backdoor cold front that could bring a few showers and thunderstorms tomorrow evening.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Highs should reach the low 70s this afternoon with filtered sunshine. Lows overnight won't be as chilly (upper 40s to low 50s) as this morning due to more cloud cover and westerly winds. Winds will increase as temperatures rise to nearly 80 degrees ahead of a cold front sinking south late in the day, which could spark a shower or t-storm by the evening hours.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Expect slightly cooler temperatures on Wednesday following Tuesday's weak cold front. Shower and thunderstorms chances return Thursday night and Friday as a stronger and wetter system moves through the region. Cooler conditions will follow this system for the start of the weekend before high temperatures climb back into the middle to upper 70s for the new work week. High temperatures may hit the 80-degree mark by the end of the work week with an increase in shower and thunderstorm chances.
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and milder. High: 71 Wind: Light and variable.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and milder. Low: 51 Wind: W 5-10 MPH
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and mild. (a slight chance of evening showers or thunderstorms). High: 79 Wind: W/NW 10-20 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and a cooler. Low: 41 High: 66
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and milder.(scattered showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 43 High: 73
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and cooler with a chance of showers. Low: 56 High: 70
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 50 High: 69
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 47 High: 72
MONDAY: Partly sunny and a little milder. Low: 49 High: 75
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 54 High: 78
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 55 High: 78
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and mild with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58 High: 80
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.