WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:  A mild/warm couple of days to start the work week before a backdoor cold front that could bring a few showers and thunderstorms tomorrow evening.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  Highs should reach the low 70s this afternoon with filtered sunshine. Lows overnight won't be as chilly (upper 40s to low 50s) as this morning due to more cloud cover and westerly winds. Winds will increase as temperatures rise to nearly 80 degrees ahead of a cold front sinking south late in the day, which could spark a shower or t-storm by the evening hours.

Tags

Weather

Greg Barnhart is a member of the First Warn Weather team and can be reached at gbarnhart@wisctv.com.