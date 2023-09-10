WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: We're tracking a system that'll bring a period of light to the area late tonight through tomorrow, followed by a shot of fall-like air that remains over the area for most of this week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  Skies becoming partly sunny morning with a shower or sprinkle possible. Temperatures will rise to the low 70s by noon. Variable cloudiness this afternoon with a slight chance for a shower or two as temperatures top off in the middle 70s. Skies will become cloudy overnight, with light rain spreading into southern Wisconsin after midnight, with the steadier rain south of the Dells. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s overnight.

