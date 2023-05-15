WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A mild/warm couple of days to start the work week before a backdoor cold front that could bring a few showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Lows overnight won't be as chilly (upper 40s to low 50s) as this morning due to more cloud cover and westerly winds. Winds will increase as temperatures rise to nearly 80 degrees ahead of a cold front sinking south late in the day, which could spark a shower or t-storm by the evening hours.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Expect slightly cooler temperatures on Wednesday following Tuesday's weak cold front. Shower and thunderstorms chances return Thursday night and Friday as a stronger and wetter system moves through the region. Cooler conditions will follow this system for the start of the weekend before high temperatures climb back into the middle to upper 70s for the new work week. High temperatures may hit the 80-degree mark by the end of the work week with an increase in shower and thunderstorm chances.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and milder. Low: 51 Wind: W 5-10 MPH
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and milder with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day. High: 79 Wind: NW 8-15 MPH to NE late in the day
TUESDAY NIGHT: A slight chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm, otherwise, becoming mostly clear and cooler. Low: 41 Wind: NE 8-15 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little cooler. High: 66 Wind: E 6-12 MPH
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, becoming breezy, and milder (becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing at night). Low: 43 High: 75
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and not as mild with scattered showers. Low: 54 High: 70
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Low: 50 High: 69
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 47 High: 71
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and continued mild. Low: 47 High: 71
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 50 High: 78
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 53 High: 80
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and warm (becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing at night). Low: 60 High: 82
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.