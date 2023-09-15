BOTTOM LINE3.png

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: There is a slight chance of showers tonight with a little better chance tomorrow afternoon.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today, skies will turn partly sunny. Temperatures will climb to the lower 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s. 

Tags