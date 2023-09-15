WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: There is a slight chance of showers tonight with a little better chance tomorrow afternoon.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today, skies will turn partly sunny. Temperatures will climb to the lower 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: After a some showers pass through Saturday afternoon, Sunday looks to be dry with clearing skies. Temperatures will be a little cooler this weekend, but should warm up to be near or a little above 80 degrees from Tuesday through Friday of next week. There will be a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Tuesday night along a warm front and Thursday night into Friday of next week, otherwise, it will be dry until a chance of showers and thunderstorms returns for next weekend.
TODDAY: Becoming partly sunny and very mild. High: 77 Wind: S/SW 8-15 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers; a thunderstorm is possible. Low: 57 Wind: S/SW 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler with a chance of afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms. High: 74 Wind: W/NW 6-12 MPH
SATURDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly in the evening. Low: 53 Wind: N/NW 5-10 MPH
SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 70
MONDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 48 High: 72
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and milder (a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm at night). Low: 54 High: 77
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 61 High: 81
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm (a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 59 High: 80
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very mild with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58 High: 78
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58 High: 76
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 56 High: 73
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.