WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: We're looking at a dry and mild stretch of weather through Thursday before showers and thunderstorms return Friday, continuing through Mother's Day weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: After temperatures fall to the lower 50s tonight, they will climb into the middle to upper 70s tomorrow under partly sunny skies.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Drier conditions are expected through Thursday before precipitation chances return for the end of the week, continuing through Mother's Day weekend. Although high temperatures quickly climb back to the low 80s by Thursday before cooling back to the 60s by Mother's Day. The following work week looks dry and fairly quiet at this time with high temperatures around average (@70 degrees).
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and a little cooler. Low: 50 Wind: Light S/SE
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and a little milder. High: 76 Wind: S 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and a little milder. Low: 53 Wind: S/SE 5-10 MPH
THURSDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and warm. A chance of showers Thursday night. High: 80 Wind: S/SE 6-12 MPH
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and very mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 78
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59 High: 75
MOTHER’S DAY SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and cooler, with a chance of showers. Low: 55 High: 65
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and seasonable. Low: 48 High: 71
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. Low: 50 High: 72
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and a little milder. Low: 47 High: 70
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and pleasant. Low: 48 High: 72
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and pleasant. Low: 49 High: 75
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.