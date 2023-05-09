WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: We're looking at a dry and mild stretch of weather through Thursday before showers and thunderstorms return Friday, continuing through Mother's Day weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  After temperatures fall to the lower 50s tonight, they will climb into the middle to upper 70s tomorrow under partly sunny skies. 

Greg Barnhart is a member of the First Warn Weather team and can be reached at gbarnhart@wisctv.com.