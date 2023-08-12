WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Clear skies will make for good meteor shower viewing for much of the Saturday overnight period, although some patchy fog and high clouds may fill in a bit towards daybreak on Sunday. Then, the First Warn Weather Team turn their eyes on a weather system that could bring beneficial rains to parts of southern Wisconsin late Sunday, lasting into Monday.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Cooler conditions are expected Saturday night with temperatures falling into the upper 50s under mostly clear skies. Areas of fog are possible by Sunday morning. Clouds will increase on Sunday, with a chance of a late day shower or two. Better shower and thunderstorm chances arrive later Sunday night.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A weather system brings breezy and wet conditions late Sunday through Monday with another, but weaker system, bringing additional rain chances by the middle of the week. After the area experiences fall-like temperatures on Monday, near normal high temperatures are expected for the rest of the work week. Warmer conditions will return for the weekend, with 90s likely for the start of the following work week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Patchy fog is possible. Low: 58 Wind: Light NW
SUNDAY: Morning patchy fog, otherwise, becoming mostly cloudy and warm with a chance of showers late in the day. High: 80 Wind: NE 6-12 MPH
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 Wind: E/SE 8-15 MPH
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. High: 69 Wind: N 10-20 MPH
TUESDAY: Morning patchy fog; otherwise, mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 55 High: 78
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and warm (a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 57 High: 83
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and a little cooler with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Low: 62 High: 78
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 55 High: 81
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 61 High: 84
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, more humid, and very warm. Low: 64 High: 87; Heat Index:87 to 90
MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. (A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Monday night) Low: 67 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 96
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 68 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 96
