WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Clear skies will make for good meteor shower viewing for much of the Saturday overnight period, although some patchy fog and high clouds may fill in a bit towards daybreak on Sunday. Then, the First Warn Weather Team turn their eyes on a weather system that could bring beneficial rains to parts of southern Wisconsin late Sunday, lasting into Monday. 

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Cooler conditions are expected Saturday night with temperatures falling into the upper 50s under mostly clear skies. Areas of fog are possible by Sunday morning. Clouds will increase on Sunday, with a chance of a late day shower or two. Better shower and thunderstorm chances arrive later Sunday night.