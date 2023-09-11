GR-CRTW-ADI.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: We're tracking a system that'll bring a period of light rain this morning and another disturbance that will bring scattered showers late tomorrow afternoon and evening.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  Steady light rain early this morning, will become more scattered during the morning into the afternoon. Due to the clouds and rainfall, temperatures will only climb into the low and mid 60s.

Tags