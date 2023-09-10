WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: We're tracking a system that'll bring a period of light rain to the area late tonight through tomorrow, followed by a shot of fall-like air that remains over the area for most of this week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will become cloudy overnight, with light rain spreading into southern Wisconsin after midnight, with the steadier rain south of the Dells. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s overnight.  Light rain is likely tomorrow morning, turning to more scattered showers by the afternoon. Due to the clouds and rainfall, temperatures will only climb into the middle 60s.

