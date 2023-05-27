WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Dry weather will continue at least through Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to warm by a few degrees each day, topping out at around 90 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. There will be some chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. Dry weather returns for next weekend into the start of the following week, with temperatures slowly cooling back to around or slightly below normal.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Tonight will be mostly cloudy and a little milder. Temperatures will fall to the lower 60s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will fall to around 50 degrees by morning. Sunday will be partly sunny and warm. Temperatures will climb to the middle 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will climb to the lower 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Memorial Day Monday will be partly sunny and warm, while Tuesday will be very warm. We should touch 90 degrees for the first time this year on Wednesday and Thursday. There is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm Thursday afternoon and evening, with a little better chance on Friday afternoon and evening. Next weekend won't be quite as warm, but it will be dry. Temperatures may cool back into the middle 70s by Tuesday of the following week.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and a little milder. Low: 50 Wind: E 5-10 MPH
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High: 81 Wind: E 6-12 MPH
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and a little milder. Low: 54 Wind: E 5-10 MPH
MEMORIAL DAY (MONDAY): Partly sunny and warm. High: 83 Wind: SE 6-12 MPH
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 58 High: 87
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 61 High: 90
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Low: 64 High: 90
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Low: 64 High: 88
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and not quite as warm. Low: 60 High: 82
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 56 High: 81
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm. Low: 55 High: 80
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and a little cooler. Low: 54 High: 75
