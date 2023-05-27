WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Dry weather will continue at least through Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to warm by a few degrees each day, topping out at around 90 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. There will be some chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. Dry weather returns for next weekend into the start of the following week, with temperatures slowly cooling back to around or slightly below normal.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Tonight will be mostly cloudy and a little milder. Temperatures will fall to the lower 60s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will fall to around 50 degrees by morning. Sunday will be partly sunny and warm. Temperatures will climb to the middle 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will climb to the lower 80s.

