WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: An Air Quality Advisory is in effect until 11 PM for high levels of ozone. The warmest air so far this year will continue through the weekend and into Monday of next week. Temperatures won't be quite as warm by Tuesday of next week, but should still be near or a little above normal for early June. A little more humid weather will lead to a chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday through Friday. There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon along a cold front and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday of next week as well.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Tonight will be mostly clear and milder. Temperatures will fall to the lower 70s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 60s by morning. Wednesday will be partly sunny and very warm with a chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will climb to the middle 80s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s with heat index readings in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be partly sunny, hot, and a little more humid with high temperatures around 90 degrees and afternoon heat index readings in the lower to the middle 90s. There will be a chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday, but the weekend should be dry with very warm temperatures on Sunday. There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from late Monday into Monday night of next week. Dry and warm weather is expected for the middle of next week, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms returning from Thursday through Friday.