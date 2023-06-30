WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Air quality from wildfire smoke remains poor across the Midwest, with perhaps a little improvement possible later today with a shift in the wind direction. Temperatures will be very warm to hot through Saturday, will drop a bit for Sunday, and be very warm to hot again for the first half of next weekend before falling to near normal by the end of next week. There will be some spotty chances for rain at times, but no widespread heavier rainfall is expected. 

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today will be partly sunny, hot, and hazy, but not as humid. Temperatures will climb to the middle 80s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be around 90 degrees with heat index readings from 90 to 95 degrees. There is a slight chance of afternoon and evening showers and storms, but widespread heavy rainfall is not expected.

