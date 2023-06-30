WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Air quality from wildfire smoke remains poor across the Midwest, with perhaps a little improvement possible later today with a shift in the wind direction. Temperatures will be very warm to hot through Saturday, will drop a bit for Sunday, and be very warm to hot again for the first half of next weekend before falling to near normal by the end of next week. There will be some spotty chances for rain at times, but no widespread heavier rainfall is expected.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today will be partly sunny, hot, and hazy, but not as humid. Temperatures will climb to the middle 80s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be around 90 degrees with heat index readings from 90 to 95 degrees. There is a slight chance of afternoon and evening showers and storms, but widespread heavy rainfall is not expected.
EXTENDED FORECAST: There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms from tonight through Sunday, although precipitation will be spotty at best and some areas may miss out on the rain altogether. As humidity levels increase a little during the middle of next week, there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and at night on Tuesday, the Fourth of July. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday, which will probably be our best chance of rain for the next week and a half. Any showers and thunderstorms will end Thursday morning, then it will be warm, dry, and less humid until another chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives for Sunday afternoon and Sunday night of next weekend.
***AIR QUALITY ADVISORY UNTIL NOON TODAY***
TODAY: Partly sunny, hazy, and hot, but not quite as humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm late in the day. High: 90; Heat Index: 90 to 95 Wind: W/NW 8-15 MPH
TONIGHT: Variable cloudiness and very mild with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66 Wind: Light NW
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and very warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 86; Heat Index: 86 to 91 Wind: N/NW 6-12 MPH
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 83
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 62 High: 88; Heat Index: 88 to 93
FOURTH OF JULY (TUESDAY): Partly sunny, hot, and a little more humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and at night. Low: 66 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 97
WEDNESDAY: Variable cloudiness, very warm, and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67 High: 89; Heat Index: 91 to 96
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and not as warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63 High: 81
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm, but less humid. Low: 58 High: 80
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 57 High: 82
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and a little more humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and at night. Low: 58 High: 85; Heat Index: 86 to 91
NOTES: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY for particulate matter from wildfire smoke is in effect until noon Friday for eastern and southern Wisconsin, including the counties of MONROE, JUNEAU, ADAMS, MARQUETTE, GREEN LAKE, VERNON, RICHLAND, SAUK, COLUMBIA, DODGE, CRAWFORD, IOWA, DANE, JEFFERSON, GRANT, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, ROCK, and WALWORTH (this includes the La Crosse, Madison, and Milwaukee metropolitan areas).
