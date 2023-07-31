WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: As humidity levels rise later this week, there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday, and a slight chance lingering into Sunday. Temperatures will be seasonably warm for the most part, although very warm weather is expected from Wednesday through Friday of this week. Humidity levels will be a little higher on those days, with afternoon heat index readings in the upper 80s to the middle 90s possible.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Tonight will be mostly clear and comfortable. Temperatures will fall to the upper 60s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will fall to around 60 degrees by morning. On Tuesday, skies will become partly sunny, and it will be warm. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: It will be very warm and a little more humid from Wednesday through Saturday There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon and evening. Heat index readings could reach the lower to the middle 90s in the afternoon. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Friday afternoon, with a little better chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday, with a slight chance lingering into Sunday. The humidity will move out for next week and temperatures should return to seasonably warm levels for next week as well. There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday of next week..
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 60 Wind: Light and Variable
TUESDAY: Becoming partly sunny and warm. High: 83 Wind: SE 5-10 MPH