WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: 90-degree temperatures are expected today and the Fourth of July. A cold front will bring a good chance of widespread rain Wednesday and cooler weather Thursday.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny today. Look for high temperatures near 90 degrees.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Fourth of July will be another hot one, with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Much needed rain is likely by Wednesday, and that will help to hold high temperatures down into the upper 70s and lower to middle 80s. Seasonable temperatures and dry conditions are expected by the end of the work week, lasting into the first half of next weekend. We are tracking additional shower and thunderstorm chances this weekend.
TODAY: Partly sunny and hot. High: 90; Heat Index: 90 to 95 Wind: W 5-10 MPH
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 66 Wind: Light SW
FOURTH OF JULY (TUESDAY): Partly sunny, hot, and a little more humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and at night. Low: 67 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 97 Wind: SW 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, very warm, and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68 High: 85; Heat Index: 87 to 92
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Low: 61 High: 77
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 56 High: 80
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 57 High: 82
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 83
MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 83
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the day. Low: 60 High: 80
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Low: 58 High: 83
