WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: 90-degree temperatures are expected today and the Fourth of July. A cold front will bring a good chance of widespread rain Wednesday and cooler weather Thursday.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be partly cloudy tonight as temperatures fall to a very mild upper 60s. For the Fourth of July (Tuesday) It will be a hot day with partly cloudy skies. Expect it to feel a bit more humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon; high temperatures will be near the mid-90s. Tuesday night, skies will be variably cloudy and very mild as temperatures fall to the upper 60s with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. 