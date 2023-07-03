WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: 90-degree temperatures are expected today and the Fourth of July. A cold front will bring a good chance of widespread rain Wednesday and cooler weather Thursday.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be partly cloudy tonight as temperatures fall to a very mild upper 60s. For the Fourth of July (Tuesday) It will be a hot day with partly cloudy skies. Expect it to feel a bit more humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon; high temperatures will be near the mid-90s. Tuesday night, skies will be variably cloudy and very mild as temperatures fall to the upper 60s with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Fourth of July will be another hot one, with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Much needed rain is likely by Wednesday, and that will help to hold high temperatures down into the upper 70s and lower to middle 80s. Seasonable temperatures and dry conditions are expected by the end of the work week, lasting into the first half of next weekend. We are tracking additional shower and thunderstorm chances this weekend.
***AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM 10 AM UNTIL 11 PM TUESDAY***
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very mild. Low: 68 Wind: Light SW
FOURTH OF JULY (TUESDAY): Partly sunny, hot, and a little more humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. High: 93; Heat Index: 94 to 99 Wind: S/SW 8-15 MPH
TUESDAY NIGHT: Variable cloudiness and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69 Wind: S/SW 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, very warm, and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 85; Heat Index: 87 to 92 Wind: W/SW 8-15 MPH
THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 61 High: 79
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 56 High: 82
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm (a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 57 High: 82
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 81
MONDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 81
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 60 High: 80
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm. Low: 57 High: 83
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm. Low: 60 High: 84
NOTES: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY for ozone has been issued from 10 AM Tuesday morning until 11 PM Tuesday night for southern Wisconsin, including the counties of the counties of MONROE, JUNEAU, ADAMS, MARQUETTE, GREEN LAKE, VERNON, RICHLAND, SAUK, COLUMBIA, DODGE, CRAWFORD, IOWA, DANE, JEFFERSON, GRANT, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, ROCK, and WALWORTH (this includes the La Crosse, Madison, and Milwaukee metropolitan areas). Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for Tuesday/Tuesday night: SLIGHT RISK of severe thunderstorms for the southeastern half of Minnesota, the northwestern half of Iowa, and the northwestern half of Wisconsin (northwest of a La Crosse to Stevens Point to Iron Mountain, MI line; MARGINAL RISK for the rest of the southeastern two thirds of Minnesota, most of the rest of Iowa (except for the far southeast), and the rest of the northwestern three-quarters of Wisconsin (northwest of a Dubuque, IA to Columbus to Green Bay line). Timing: late Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday night. Threats: high winds, hail, locally heavy rainfall. Coverage: isolated severe thunderstorms. Confidence: low/medium. Severe weather outlook for Wednesday/Wednesday night: SLIGHT RISK of severe thunderstorms for far southeastern Iowa and all of Illinois; MARGINAL RISK for the rest of the southeastern half of Iowa, and the southeastern half of Wisconsin (southeast of a La Crosse to Wisconsin Rapids to Marinette line). Timing: mainly Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday evening. Threats: high winds, hail, locally heavy rainfall. Coverage: isolated severe thunderstorms. Confidence: low/medium.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.