GR-CRTW-ADI.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Continuing to be very warm if not hot Saturday before rain moves in during the evening and overnight hours Saturday and continues for Sunday. Much cooler temperatures will follow.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Tonight will be partly cloudy and comfortable; low temperatures will be in the low 60s. Dry during the daytime tomorrow with hot temperatures reaching the lower 90s before showers and storms move in during the evening and overnight.