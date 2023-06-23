WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Continuing to be very warm if not hot Saturday before rain moves in during the evening and overnight hours Saturday and continues for Sunday. Much cooler temperatures will follow.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Tonight will be partly cloudy and comfortable; low temperatures will be in the low 60s. Dry during the daytime tomorrow with hot temperatures reaching the lower 90s before showers and storms move in during the evening and overnight.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Dry and hot conditions are expected again Saturday before showers and thunderstorms return Saturday evening/night and continue through Monday as a system moves through the region and then stalls to the east of the state. Uncertainty remains on the track of this system, which will determine the coverage and/or chances of the showers and storms and any severe potential. Cooler, more seasonable temperatures are expected for most of the next week, with a warming trend towards the following weekend.
***AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM SATURDAY***
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 61 Wind: Light NE becoming S overnight
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, a little more humid and hot with a chance of showers and thunderstorms developing in the evening. High: 92 Wind: S 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low: 61 Wind: SE 10-20 MPH
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm, breezy, and a little more humid; showers and thunderstorms likely. High: 81 Wind: W 10-20 MPH
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy early then decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Otherwise, breezy, and cooler, with scattered showers and a thunderstorm early. Any showers and thunderstorms will end late in the day. Low: 62 High: 76
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and seasonable. Low: 58 High: 80
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable, and increasing clouds at night with a slight chance of a shower. Low: 54 High: 79
THURSDAY: Variable cloudiness and seasonable with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 57 High: 81
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness and seasonable with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58 High: 80
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. Low: 58 High: 82
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm Low: 57 High: 83
MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 58 High: 86
