WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A hot start to the work week before much need rainfall returns to the area tonight and sporadically throughout the week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Look for partly sunny skies and hot weather today with highs near 90°. A cold front will bring a line of showers and thunderstorms through the area after midnight.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A cold front swing digs south through the area tonight before stalling south of the area on Tuesday. As a result, hot conditions are expected on Monday, with showers and thunderstorms returning tonight. Additional showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday as another system develops along this stalled front. Unsettled conditions continue through the end of the work week before dry conditions return for the weekend, continuing into the start of next week
TODAY: Partly sunny and hot. High: 90 Wind: SW 10-15MPH
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low: 65 Wind: SW 8-15 MPH
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 85 Wind: W/NW 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 75
THURSDAY: Variable cloudiness and seasonable, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 83
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and slightly warmer, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 85
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm, with a slight chance of showers. Low: 61 High: 85
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Low: 60 High: 83
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 58 High: 85
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warm, and a little more humid. Low: 61 High: 87
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, breezy, and humid, with a slight chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 91
