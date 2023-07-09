WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A hot start to the work week before much need rainfall returns to the area Monday night through Wednesday.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Clear skies are expected tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 50s to low 60s as winds turn to the southwest. Hot and breezy tomorrow with highs near 90°.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A cold front swing digs south through the area Monday night before stalling south of the area on Tuesday. As a result, hot conditions are expected on Monday, with showers and thunderstorms returning Monday night through Tuesday. Additional showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday through Wednesday as another system develops along this stalled front. Unsettled conditions continue through the end of the work week before dry conditions return for the weekend, continuing into the start of next week
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and a little milder. Low: 61 Wind: SW 5-10 MPH
MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot, breezy, and a little more humid. High: 90; Heat Index: 90 to 93 Wind: SW 10-20 MPH
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low: 65 Wind: SW 8-15 MPH
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 85 Wind: W/NW 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 75
THURSDAY: Variable cloudiness and seasonable, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Low: 60 High: 83
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and slightly warmer, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 85
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm, with a slight chance of showers. Low: 61 High: 85
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Low: 60 High: 83
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 58 High: 85
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warm, and a little more humid. Low: 61 High: 87
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, breezy, and humid, with a slight chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 91
