WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Hot and humid conditions are expected through the end of the week with several opportunities for showers and thunderstorms.  Cooler temperatures return this weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: We'll continue to see hazy skies today with high temperatures around 90 degrees  A complex of thunderstorms is expected to move into the area late tonight or tomorrow morning, bringing with it the potential for some strong or severe wind gusts and heavy downpours.  Temperatures will only fall into the lower 70s tonight due to cloud cover and precipitation.  Although there remains a chance of showers and t-storms tomorrow afternoon east/south of Madison, most areas will see decreasing clouds in the afternoon with temperatures rising to the upper 80s under very humid conditions.

