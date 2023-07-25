WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Hot and humid conditions are expected through the end of the week with several opportunities for showers and thunderstorms. Cooler temperatures return this weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: We'll continue to see hazy skies today with high temperatures around 90 degrees A complex of thunderstorms is expected to move into the area late tonight or tomorrow morning, bringing with it the potential for some strong or severe wind gusts and heavy downpours. Temperatures will only fall into the lower 70s tonight due to cloud cover and precipitation. Although there remains a chance of showers and t-storms tomorrow afternoon east/south of Madison, most areas will see decreasing clouds in the afternoon with temperatures rising to the upper 80s under very humid conditions.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The hot and humid conditions will peak on Thursday before a cold front slowly sags southward through the area on Friday. This frontal boundary will bring shower and thunderstorm chances Thursday night through Saturday and cooler and less humid air by this weekend. Mainly dry and seasonable conditions are expected Sunday through most of the next week, which means high temperatures in the low to middle 80s.
**AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON FOR AREAS EAST OF LONE ROCK**
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot, and humid. High: 90; Heat Index: 90 to 93 Wind: S 6-12 MPH
TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and very mild, with scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Low: 71 Wind: S/SE 5-10 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Scattered morning showers and thunderstorms; otherwise, becoming partly sunny, very warm, and humid. High: 88; Heat Index: 90 to 94 Wind: SW to N 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy, with areas of fog developing late. Low: 67 Wind: N 5-10 MPH
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. (A chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night) High: 95; Heat Index: 97 to 101 Wind: S 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72 High: 90; Heat Index: 90 to 95
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, cooler, and less humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65 High: 84
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. (A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night) Low: 60 High: 82
MONDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. Low: 61 High: 82
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 62 High: 85
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 61 High: 84
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm. Low: 61 High: 83
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Low: 59 High: 82
