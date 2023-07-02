WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: 90-degree temperatures are expected for Monday and Fourth of July. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 70s and lower to middle 80s by Wednesday and Thursday, as a weather system brings clouds and better chances for rain, especially on Wednesday.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Tonight we'll see partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures in the lower 60s. Hot tomorrow with 90s possible alongside partly sunny skies.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Fourth of July will be another hot one, with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Much needed rain is likely by Wednesday, and that will help to hold high temperatures down into the upper 70s and lower to middle 80s. Seasonable temperatures and dry conditions are expected by the end of the work week, lasting into the first half of next weekend. We are tracking additional shower and thunderstorm chances later next weekend. And if we do not get beneficial rains Wednesday and Thursday of the upcoming work week, it is possible southern Wisconsin may go another week without widespread rainfall.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening. Low: 62 Wind: Calm
MONDAY: Partly sunny and hot. High: 90; Heat Index: 90 to 95 Wind: W 5-10 MPH
FOURTH OF JULY (TUESDAY): Partly sunny, hot, and a little more humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and at night. Low: 67 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 97 Wind: SW 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, very warm, and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68 High: 85; Heat Index: 87 to 92
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Low: 61 High: 77
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 56 High: 80
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 57 High: 82
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and at night. Low: 60 High: 83
MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 83
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the day. Low: 60 High: 80
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Low: 58 High: 83
