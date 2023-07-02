WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: 90-degree temperatures are expected for Monday and Fourth of July. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 70s and lower to middle 80s by Wednesday and Thursday, as a weather system brings clouds and better chances for rain, especially on Wednesday.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Tonight we'll see partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures in the lower 60s. Hot tomorrow with 90s possible alongside partly sunny skies.

Tags