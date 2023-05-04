WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: While temperatures will remain in the 70s, there will be several threats of rain over the next 7-days. The showers will begin tonight and tomorrow. 

PLANNING YOUR NEXT 24 HOURS: A weak front moving through the area tonight with produce scattered showers.  Lows will be near 50. Highs tomorrow will be back in the 70s with showers possible, mainly in the afternoon.

