WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: While temperatures will remain in the 70s, there will be several threats of rain over the next 7-days. The showers will begin tonight and tomorrow.
PLANNING YOUR NEXT 24 HOURS: A weak front moving through the area tonight with produce scattered showers. Lows will be near 50. Highs tomorrow will be back in the 70s with showers possible, mainly in the afternoon.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Scattered showers are expected tonight through early Saturday. On and off light showers could continue over the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms look more likely next week, although plenty of dry periods are expected. High temperatures will remain in the 70s all next week.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and milder with a slight chance of showers. Low: 50 Wind: S/SE 6-12 MPH
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness with a chance of showers mainly in the afternoon. High: 72 Wind: S/SE 8-15 MPH
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a thunderstorm is possible. Low: 52 Wind: S 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and mild with a slight chance of showers, then becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers at night. High: 71 Wind: SE 10-20 MPH
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 52 High: 75
MONDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 54 High: 74
TUESDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 54 High: 74
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder with a slight chance of a shower. Low: 51 High: 76
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and continued mild with a slight chance of showers or a thunderstorm. Low: 52 High: 73
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 55 High: 73
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and milder with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 57 High: 76
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Low: 55 High: 71
