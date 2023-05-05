WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: While temperatures will remain in the 70s, a front draped over southern Wisconsin will bring a few chances for showers this weekend into next week.

PLANNING YOUR NEXT 24 HOURS: A weak disturbance will pass into the area tonight bringing a chance for showers that will last into tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s. More 70s tomorrow with fairly dry conditions during the afternoon before more rain moves in during the evening. 

