WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: While temperatures will remain in the 70s, a front draped over southern Wisconsin will bring a few chances for showers this weekend into next week.
PLANNING YOUR NEXT 24 HOURS: A weak disturbance will pass into the area tonight bringing a chance for showers that will last into tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s. More 70s tomorrow with fairly dry conditions during the afternoon before more rain moves in during the evening.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A system to our west will bring a few chances for showers to the area over the weekend into next week. Right now we'll see chances for showers tonight and Saturday night. Better chances for showers and thunderstorms will arrive again Sunday night into Monday. Continued mild is expected next week more threats of rain Monday night as well as towards the end of the week.
OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a thunderstorm is possible. Low: 58 Wind: S 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with scattered showers early, an isolated thunderstorm is possible. High: 71 Wind: SE 10-20 MPH
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and very mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 Wind: SE 10-20 MPH
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorm, mainly in the evening. Then, scattered showers and thunderstorms at night. High: 80 Wind: W 5-10 MPH
MONDAY: Partly sunny and mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 56 High: 76
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and mild with a slight chance for a shower mainly in the morning. Low: 50 High: 74
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 51 High: 74
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and continued mild with a slight chance of showers or a thunderstorm late. Low: 52 High: 75
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 55 High: 77
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 57 High: 76
MOTHER’S DAY SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and not as mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Low: 53 High: 73
MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and mild with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 53 High: 75
