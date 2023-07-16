​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A cold front will scour out the Canadian wildfire smoke across southern Wisconsin Sunday evening and overnight. The front will bring a few shower and thunderstorm chances, although many areas will stay dry. Behind the cold front, expect fresh and relatively cool air.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: A weather system brings a broken line of showers and thunderstorms through southern Wisconsin Sunday evening. Clouds will scatter out as the cold front moves south, allowing temperatures to fall into the middle 50s by Monday morning. Monday is looking sunny, dry, and refreshingly mild, with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s.