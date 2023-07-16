WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A cold front will scour out the Canadian wildfire smoke across southern Wisconsin Sunday evening and overnight. The front will bring a few shower and thunderstorm chances, although many areas will stay dry. Behind the cold front, expect fresh and relatively cool air.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: A weather system brings a broken line of showers and thunderstorms through southern Wisconsin Sunday evening. Clouds will scatter out as the cold front moves south, allowing temperatures to fall into the middle 50s by Monday morning. Monday is looking sunny, dry, and refreshingly mild, with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances return mid-week as a series of weak systems pass through the area before mainly dry conditions return by the end of the week. These dry conditions will likely continue through the first half of next week weekend, although we cannot rule out a shower or thunderstorm next Sunday. Overall, near average temperatures through next weekend before they rise to above average for the following work week.
***AIR QUALITY ADVISORY UNTIL MIDNIGHT***
TONIGHT: A chance of evening showers or thunderstorms; otherwise, becoming mostly clear and cooler. Low: 55 Wind: W/NW 6-12 MPH
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 55 Wind: Light W
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, becoming partly sunny and a little warmer. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night. High: 81 Wind: SW 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61 High: 84
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and breezy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 84
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 60 High: 82
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 58 High: 84
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very warm, with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low: 60 High: 85
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 61 High: 86
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 63 High: 87
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and more humid. Low: 64 High: 88
NOTES: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY for particulate matter from wildfire smoke in effect until midnight for all of southern Wisconsin, including the counties of MONROE, JUNEAU, ADAMS, MARQUETTE, GREEN LAKE, VERNON, RICHLAND, SAUK, COLUMBIA, DODGE, CRAWFORD, IOWA, DANE, JEFFERSON, GRANT, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, ROCK, and WALWORTH (this includes the La Crosse, Madison, and Milwaukee metropolitan areas).
