WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Smoke creating unhealthy conditions should slowly improve this afternoon. A disturbance will move through late tonight bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms through tomorrow morning.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: We'll continue to see hazy skies today. Highs will be near 90°. Later tonight through tomorrow morning will have a chance for showers and thunderstorms.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Conditions will continue getting hotter and more humid this week. As this heat and humidity increases, the region will continue to see some weak systems dig south through the area, resulting in some shower and thunderstorms chances. This heatwave will be short-lived as slightly cooler and less humid air arrives by the weekend behind a frontal boundary that eventually stalls out to the south of the area. This front will bring several opportunities for showers and thunderstorms late Thursday through Sunday, although there will be plenty of dry periods. High temperatures will return to the upper 80s next weekend before dropping into the lower 80s for the start of the following workweek.
**AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON FOR AREAS EAST OF LONE ROCK**
TODAY: Mostly sunny, becoming partly sunny, hot, hazy, and humid. High: 90; Heat Index: 91 to 95 Wind: S 6-12 MPH
TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and very mild, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Low: 69 Wind: S/SE 5-10 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid, with a chance of showers or thunderstorms mainly in the morning. High: 90; Heat Index: 93 to 97 Wind: S 5-10 MPH
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and humid. Low: 71 Wind: SE 5 MPH
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. (A chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night) Low: 71 High: 95; Heat Index: 96 to 101
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72 High: 90; Heat Index: 90 to 95
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65 High: 86; Heat Index: 86 to 91
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63 High: 82
MONDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm. Low: 61 High: 82
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm. Low: 62 High: 83
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm. Low: 61 High: 83
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm. Low: 61 High: 82
