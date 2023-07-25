AQY-ADI.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Smoke creating unhealthy conditions should slowly improve this afternoon.  A disturbance will move through late tonight bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms through tomorrow morning.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: We'll continue to see hazy skies today. Highs will be near 90°.  Later tonight through tomorrow morning will have a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

