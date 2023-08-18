AQY-ADI.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY is in effect until Monday morning due to smoke from wildfires. Very warm to hot temperatures are expected from Sunday through Friday of next week. Higher humidity could lead to afternoon heat index readings into the middle 90s at times.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today will be partly sunny, hazy, and mild. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s this afternoon.

