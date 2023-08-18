WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY is in effect until Monday morning due to smoke from wildfires. Very warm to hot temperatures are expected from Sunday through Friday of next week. Higher humidity could lead to afternoon heat index readings into the middle 90s at times.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today will be partly sunny, hazy, and mild. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s this afternoon.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Hazy conditions will continue from Canadian wildfire smoke through the weekend. Friday and Saturday will be dry. Very warm to hot and humid weather is expected from Sunday through Friday of next week, and afternoon heat index reading could be into the 90s at times. Temperatures will fall back to near normal for late August for next weekend. No rain is expected for the rest of this week, this weekend, next week, or next weekend.
***AIR QUALITY ADVISORY UNTIL 6 AM MONDAY***
TODAY: Partly sunny, hazy, and very mild. High: 78 Wind: Light and Variable
TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear, hazy, and a little milder. Low: 60 Wind: S/SE 6-12 MPH
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hazy, breezy, warmer, and more humid. High: 86 Wind: S 10-20 MPH
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot and humid. High: 90; Heat Index:91 to 96
MONDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid. Low: 68 High: 87; Heat Index: 88 to 93
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 69 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 97
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm, and humid. Low: 67 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 97
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid. Low: 71 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 97
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very warm, but a little less humid. Low: 66 High: 83
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 62 High: 77
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 57 High: 77
NOTES: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY for particulate matter from wildfire smoke in Canada is in effect until 6 AM Monday morning for all of Wisconsin, including the counties of MONROE, JUNEAU, ADAMS, MARQUETTE, GREEN LAKE, VERNON, RICHLAND, SAUK, COLUMBIA, DODGE, CRAWFORD, IOWA, DANE, JEFFERSON, GRANT, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, ROCK, and WALWORTH (this includes the La Crosse, Madison, and Milwaukee metropolitan areas).
