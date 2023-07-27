WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: ALERT DAY is the forecast for multiple rounds of strong/severe thunderstorms on Friday; otherwise, hot and humid conditions through Friday with cooler conditions for the weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Once the morning fog burns off, skies will be mostly sunny, with temperatures climbing into the middle 90s by the afternoon. Heat indexes could reach 100 degrees during the afternoon. Clouds will increase tonight with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are likely on Friday and Friday night as a frontal boundary sags south through the area. Some of these storms could be severe, with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Cooler and less humid air will move into the area this weekend. Another slight rise in the high temperatures and humidity is expected during the first half of next week before cooling off slightly at the end of the week. Along with this rise and fall in temperatures, there will be slight chances of showers and thunderstorms next week.
**HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT NOON TO 8 PM TODAY**
TODAY: Areas of morning fog; otherwise, mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High: 95; Heat Index: 97 to 101 Wind: S 5-10 MPH
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Low: 70 Wind: SE 5 MPH
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness, hot, and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and at night. A few storms could be strong to severe early and late. High: 91; Heat Index: 91 to 95 Wind: S/SW 8-15 MPH
FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered evening showers and thunderstorms, some may become severe, then turning partly cloudy overnight. Low: 65 Wind: SE 5 MPH
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, cooler, and less humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 82
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Low: 60 High: 82
MONDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. (A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday night) Low: 61 High: 82
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. (A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night) Low: 62 High: 85
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 86
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm. Low: 63 High: 83
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. Low: 61 High: 82
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Low: 59 High: 82
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.