WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: ALERT DAY is the forecast for multiple rounds of strong/severe thunderstorms on Friday; otherwise, hot and humid conditions through Friday with cooler conditions for the weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Once the morning fog burns off, skies will be mostly sunny, with temperatures climbing into the middle 90s by the afternoon. Heat indexes could reach 100 degrees during the afternoon. Clouds will increase tonight with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

