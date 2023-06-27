AQY-ADI.png

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Smoke from Canadian wildfires will create poor air quality and hazy skies through Thursday.  It appears the worst of the smoke will be today with unhealthy air quality for all individuals; otherwise, a front will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly Thursday and Friday.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today will be mostly sunny, hazy, and warmer. Temperatures will climb to the mid 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.  

Tags