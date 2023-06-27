WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Smoke from Canadian wildfires will create poor air quality and hazy skies through Thursday. It appears the worst of the smoke will be today with unhealthy air quality for all individuals; otherwise, a front will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly Thursday and Friday.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today will be mostly sunny, hazy, and warmer. Temperatures will climb to the mid 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late Tuesday night through Saturday, although the precipitation will be spotty at best. Dry weather is expected for most of next week. High temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 80s from Tuesday through the weekend, in the upper 80s for Monday and the Fourth of July Tuesday, and in the lower 90s by Wednesday and Thursday of next week. A little more humidity may result in heat index readings as high as the middle to the upper 90s later next week.
***AIR QUALITY ADVISORY UNTIL NOON THURSDAY***
TODAY: Mostly sunny, hazy, and a little warmer. High: 82 Wind: N/NE 8-15 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and hazy, then becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms west of Madison toward morning. Low: 60 Wind: Light SE
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hazy, and very warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 85; Heat Index: 86 to 91 Wind: S/SE 8-15 MPH
THURSDAY: Variable cloudiness, very warm, and a little more humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 86; Heat Index: 87 to 92
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness, very warm, and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 85; Heat Index: 86 to 91
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 82
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 58 High: 83
FOURTH OF JULY (MONDAY): Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 58 High: 86; Heat Index: 86 to 91
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and a little more humid. Low: 62 High: 89; Heat Index: 90 to 95
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 63 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 97
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 63 High: 91; Heat Index: 93 to 98
NOTES: An Air Quality advisory is in effect until noon Thursday for all of Wisconsin, including the counties of MONROE, JUNEAU, ADAMS, MARQUETTE, GREEN LAKE, VERNON, RICHLAND, SAUK, COLUMBIA, DODGE, CRAWFORD, IOWA, DANE, JEFERSON, GRANT, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, ROCK, and WALWORTH (this includes the La Crosse, Madison, and Milwaukee metropolitan areas).
