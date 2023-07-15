WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: More showers and thunderstorms are possible through the weekend, along with hazy conditions due to wildfire smoke.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Hazy skies are expected with temperatures rising to near 80 degrees by noon. A few showers or t-storms are possible this afternoon as temperatures rise into the middle 80s. A shower or t-storm is possible this evening before skies become clear as temperatures fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: More scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon as cooler air digs south into the state. This cooler air results in high temperatures in the 70s to start the work week before warmer conditions arrive by mid-week. Rain chances return mid-week as a series of systems pass through the area before dry conditions return by the end of the week or the following weekend. High temperatures fall back some for the weekend but remain close to normal for the middle of July.
***AIR QUALITY ADVISORY UNTIL NOON SUNDAY***
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, hazy, very warm, and humid with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 84 Wind: W/NW 8-15 MPH
TONIGHT: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, otherwise, partly cloudy and mild. Low: 61 Wind: W 5-10 MPH
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hazy, and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High: 81 Wind: W 10-20 MPH
SUNDAY NIGHT: A chance of evening showers or thunderstorms; otherwise, becoming mostly clear and cooler. Low: 55 Wind: W/NW 6-12 MPH
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a little cooler. High: 77 Wind: NW 8-15 MPH
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, becoming partly sunny and a little warmer. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night. Low: 55 High: 82
WEDNESDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61 High: 84
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and breezy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 84
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 60 High: 82
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 58 High: 84
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 60 High: 86
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 62 High: 86
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and continued very warm, and more humid. Low: 64 High: 89 Heat Index:90 to 92
NOTES: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY for particulate matter from wildfire smoke in effect until noon Sunday for all of Wisconsin, including the counties of MONROE, JUNEAU, ADAMS, MARQUETTE, GREEN LAKE, VERNON, RICHLAND, SAUK, COLUMBIA, DODGE, CRAWFORD, IOWA, DANE, JEFFERSON, GRANT, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, ROCK, and WALWORTH (this includes the La Crosse, Madison, and Milwaukee metropolitan areas).
