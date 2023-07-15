​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: More showers and thunderstorms are possible through the weekend, along with hazy conditions due to wildfire smoke.

Swoop 3 things to know-GB.png

WISC-TV/CHANNEL 3000
AQY-ADI.png

WISC-TV/CHANNEL 3000

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Hazy skies are expected with temperatures rising to near 80 degrees by noon.  A few showers or t-storms are possible this afternoon as temperatures rise into the middle 80s.  A shower or t-storm is possible this evening before skies become clear as temperatures fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

TodHigh-ADI.png

WISC-TV/CHANNEL 3000
TomHigh-ADI-DRAFT.png

WISC-TV/CHANNEL 3000
TonLow-ADI.png

WISC-TV/CHANNEL 3000
10-Day-MSN-AM.png

WISC-TV/CHANNEL 3000

