WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Smoke from Canadian wildfires will create poor air quality and hazy skies through Thursday. Gradually southwesterly winds should improve air quality tomorrow. Highs will be in the 80s with humidity increasing tomorrow. We'll have chances for showers and thunderstorm for the rest of the week into the weekend, but no organized substantial rain is expected.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Smoky skies will continue today with highs topping in the low 80s.  A couple of showers are possible, but rain amounts will be light.

