WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Smoke from Canadian wildfires will create poor air quality and hazy skies through Thursday. It appears the worst of the smoke will be today with unhealthy air quality for all individuals; otherwise, a front will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Tonight will be mostly clear and hazy, then becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms west of Madison toward the morning hours. Temperatures will fall near 60 degrees overnight. Wednesday will be partly sunny. hazy, and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms; high temperatures will be in the low 80s. Wednesday night will be variably cloudy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms; temperatures will fall to the mid-60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late Tuesday night through Saturday, although the precipitation will be spotty at best. Dry weather is expected for most of next week. High temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 80s from Tuesday through the weekend, in the upper 80s for Monday and the Fourth of July Tuesday, and in the lower 90s by Wednesday and Thursday of next week. A little more humidity may result in heat index readings as high as the middle to the upper 90s later next week.
***AIR QUALITY ADVISORY UNTIL NOON THURSDAY***
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and hazy, then becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms west of Madison toward morning. Low: 60 Wind: Light SE
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hazy, and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 83 Wind: S/SE 8-15 MPH
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Variable cloudiness and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 Wind: S/SE 8-15 MPH
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and a little more humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 88; Heat Index: 90 to 95 Wind: S to W 6-12 MPH
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness, very warm, and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 85; Heat Index: 87 to 92
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 84
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 60 High: 85; Heat Index: 85 to 90
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 62 High: 86; Heat Index: 86 to 91
FOURTH OF JULY (TUESDAY): Partly sunny, very warm, and a little more humid. Low: 62 High: 89; Heat Index: 90 to 95
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid. Low: 63 High: 89; Heat Index: 90 to 95
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid (a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 63 High: 89; Heat Index: 91 to 96
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 88; Heat Index: 90 to 95
NOTES: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY for particulate matter from wildfire smoke is in effect until midnight early Thursday morning for all of Iowa and Illinois. In Iowa, this includes the counties of ALLAMAKEE, CLAYTON, DELAWARE, and DUBUQUE. In Illinois, this includes the counties of JO DAVIESS, STEPHENSON, WINNEBAGO, BOONE, and McHENRY (this includes the Rockford and Chicago metropolitan areas)
An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY for particulate matter from wildfire smoke is in effect until noon Thursday for all of Wisconsin, including the counties of MONROE, JUNEAU, ADAMS, MARQUETTE, GREEN LAKE, VERNON, RICHLAND, SAUK, COLUMBIA, DODGE, CRAWFORD, IOWA, DANE, JEFERSON, GRANT, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, ROCK, and WALWORTH (this includes the La Crosse, Madison, and Milwaukee metropolitan areas).
Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for Wednesday/Wednesday night: SLIGHT RISK of severe thunderstorms for the southeastern quarter of Minnesota, extreme northeastern Iowa, and most of west-central Wisconsin (west of a Cumberland to Wisconsin Rapids to Sauk City to Prairie du Chien line); MARGINAL RISK for the rest of the southeastern third of Minnesota, the rest of the eastern two-thirds of Iowa, the northern third of Illinois, and most of the rest of Wisconsin (south of a Superior to Eagle RRiver to Green Bay line). Threats: high winds, hail (large hail greater than 2 inches in diameter is possible over eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin); an isolated tornado is possible. Timing: late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night. Coverage: isolated severe thunderstorms. Confidence: low/medium. Severe weather outlook for Thursday afternoon/Thursday night: SLIGHT RISK of severe thunderstorms for the northeasternthird of Illinois; MARGINAL RISK for the eastern quarter of Iowa, most of the rest of Illinois, and the southern third of Wisconsin (south of a Viroqua to Manitowoc line). Threats: high winds, hail; an isolated tornado is possible. Timing: Thursday afternoon, Thursday night. Coverage: isolated severe thunderstorms. Confidence: low.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.