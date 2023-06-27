WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Smoke from Canadian wildfires will create poor air quality and hazy skies through Thursday.  It appears the worst of the smoke will be today with unhealthy air quality for all individuals; otherwise, a front will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Tonight will be mostly clear and hazy, then becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms west of Madison toward the morning hours. Temperatures will fall near 60 degrees overnight. Wednesday will be partly sunny. hazy, and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms; high temperatures will be in the low 80s. Wednesday night will be variably cloudy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms; temperatures will fall to the mid-60s.