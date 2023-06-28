WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: An improvement in air quality is expected by tomorrow; otherwise, we'll see a stretch of days and nights with shower and thunderstorm chances and above-average temperatures.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Smoky skies continue this evening, falling into the upper 70s by 8 PM . A chance exists for showers or thunderstorms later tonight through early tomorrow morning as temperatures fall into the middle 60s. Tomorrow afternoon, another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible, with the best chances east and south of Madison. A few of these storms could be strong to severe. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s with an increase in humidity values.

