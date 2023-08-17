WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY due to smoke from wildfires will create Air Quality Advisories until Monday morning. Warmer temperatures are expected over the weekend and for the beginning of next week. 

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: It will be partly sunny, hazy, breezy, and cooler this afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. Tonight we'll see clear skies with lows in the middle 50s. 

