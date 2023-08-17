WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY due to smoke from wildfires will create Air Quality Advisories until Monday morning. Warmer temperatures are expected over the weekend and for the beginning of next week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: It will be partly sunny, hazy, breezy, and cooler this afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. Tonight we'll see clear skies with lows in the middle 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Hazy conditions will continue from Canadian wildfire smoke through the weekend. Friday will be dry and very mild, but very warm to hot and humid conditions return for the weekend, continuing through the early part of next week. Cooler and less humid conditions will return for the second half of next week. No rain is expected for the rest of this week, this weekend, next week, or next weekend.
***AIR QUALITY ADVISORY UNTIL 6 AM MONDAY***
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, hazy, breezy, and cooler. High: 73 Wind: NW 10-20 MPH
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hazy, breezy, very warm, and more humid. High: 86; Heat Index: 86 to 91 Wind: S 10-20 MPH
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot, and humid. Low: 67 High: 90; Heat Index:91 to 96
MONDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid. Low: 68 High: 87; Heat Index: 91 to 96
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid. Low: 69 High: 89; Heat Index: 89 to 94
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm, but less humid. Low: 65 High: 85
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 65 High: 85
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 62 High: 81
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 58 High: 81
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59 High: 81
NOTES: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY for particulate matter from wildfire smoke in Canada is in effect until 6 AM Monday morning for all of Wisconsin, including the counties of MONROE, JUNEAU, ADAMS, MARQUETTE, GREEN LAKE, VERNON, RICHLAND, SAUK, COLUMBIA, DODGE, CRAWFORD, IOWA, DANE, JEFFERSON, GRANT, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, ROCK, and WALWORTH (this includes the La Crosse, Madison, and Milwaukee metropolitan areas).
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.