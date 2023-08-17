WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY is in effect until Monday morning due to smoke from wildfires. Warmer temperatures are expected over the weekend and for most of next week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Tonight we'll see clear skies with lows in the middle 50s. Skies look to be hazier Friday with highs in the upper 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Hazy conditions will continue from Canadian wildfire smoke through the weekend. Friday will be dry and very mild, but very warm to hot and humid conditions return for the weekend, continuing through the early part of next week. Cooler and less humid conditions will return for the second half of next week. No rain is expected for the rest of this week, this weekend, next week, or next weekend.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hazy, and very mild. High: 78 Wind: Light and Variable
FRIDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear, hazy, and a little milder. Low: 60 Wind: S/SE 6-12 MPH
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hazy, breezy, warmer, and more humid. High: 84 Wind: S 10-20 MPH
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot, and humid. Low: 67 High: 90; Heat Index:91 to 96
MONDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid. Low: 68 High: 87; Heat Index: 88 to 93
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 69 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 97
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm, and humid. Low: 67 High: 87; Heat Index: 88 to 93
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid. Low: 67 High: 87; Heat Index: 88 to 93
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very warm, but a little less humid. Low: 66 High: 85
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 62 High: 79
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 59 High: 81
NOTES: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY for particulate matter from wildfire smoke in Canada is in effect until 6 AM Monday morning for all of Wisconsin, including the counties of MONROE, JUNEAU, ADAMS, MARQUETTE, GREEN LAKE, VERNON, RICHLAND, SAUK, COLUMBIA, DODGE, CRAWFORD, IOWA, DANE, JEFFERSON, GRANT, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, ROCK, and WALWORTH (this includes the La Crosse, Madison, and Milwaukee metropolitan areas).
