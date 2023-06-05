WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Near or slightly above normal temperatures are expected through the next 10 days with some opportunities for rain; however, no significant rainfall is anticipated.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Temperatures will reach the middle 80s this afternoon under hazy skies due to smoke from wildfires.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures fall back to the upper 70s to low 80 degrees for the rest of the week and weekend. We may see warmer conditions return by the middle of next week. As for precipitation, the front mentioned above will produce some showers early on Tuesday. Another opportunity for some showers or thunderstorms comes next weekend due to another cold frontal passage. The overall pattern may turn wetter by the middle of next week.
***AIR QUALITY ADVISORY UNTIL 12 AM TUESDAY MORNING***
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, hazy, and warm. High: 84 Wind: Light and Variable
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, hazy, and a little milder with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Low: 60 Wind: Light NE
TUESDAY: Variable cloudiness and a little cooler with a chance of showers in the morning. High: 79 Wind: NE 8-15 MPH
TUESDAY NIGHT: Variable cloudiness and cooler. Low: 51 Wind: NE 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. High: 78
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 49 High: 79
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer (a chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night). Low: 55 High: 82
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58 High: 81
SUNDAY: A slight chance of showers early in the day, otherwise, partly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 55 High: 77
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 52 High: 80
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 56 High: 81
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 56 High: 84
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.