WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:  Near or slightly above normal temperatures are expected through the next 10 days with some opportunities for rain; however, no significant rainfall is anticipated.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  Temperatures will reach the middle 80s this afternoon under hazy skies due to smoke from wildfires. 

Weather

Greg Barnhart is a member of the First Warn Weather team and can be reached at gbarnhart@wisctv.com.