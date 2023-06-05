WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Temperatures will be near or slightly above normal through the next 10 days. Rain chances will be low, mainly tonight and tomorrow morning, and again on Saturday.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today will be partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will reach the middle 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: There will be a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms tonight and a chance of showers lingering into Tuesday morning. Dry weather is likely from later Tuesday through Friday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms later Friday night into Saturday; a slight chance of showers may linger into Sunday morning. Temperatures will be near or a little above normal for this week and next week as well.
***AIR QUALITY ADVISORY UNTIL 8 AM MONDAY MORNING***
TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 84 Wind: Light and Variable
TONIGHT: Variable cloudiness and a little milder with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Low: 60 Wind: Light NE
TUESDAY: Variable cloudiness and a little cooler with a chance of showers in the morning. High: 79 Wind: NE 8-15 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 51 High: 78
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 49 High: 79
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer (a chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night). Low: 55 High: 82
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58 High: 81
SUNDAY: A slight chance of showers early in the day, otherwise, partly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 55 High: 77
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 52 High: 80
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 56 High: 81
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 56 High: 84
NOTES: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY for particulate matter from wildfire smoke is in effect until midnight for northeastern Illinois, including the county of McHENRY (this includes the Chicago metropolitan area).
An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY for particulate matter from wildfire smoke is in effect until 8 AM Monday morning for southern Wisconsin including the counties of MONROE, JUNEAU, ADAMS, MARQUETTE, GREEN LAKE, VERNON, RICHLAND, SAUK, COLUMBIA, DODGE, CRAWFORD, IOWA, DANE, JEFFERSON, GRANT, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, ROCK, and WALWORTH (this includes the La Crosse, Madison, and Milwaukee metropolitan areas).
