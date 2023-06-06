WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: More typical early/mid June temperatures is expected through early next week with some rain chances this coming weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: A shower to two is possible tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. Skies quickly clear tomorrow morning with temperatures climbing to the upper 70s by the afternoon.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High temperatures remain near normal (mid 70s to low 80s) through early next week before warmer conditions arrive by mid-next week. As for precipitation, another opportunity for some showers or thunderstorms comes for the first half of this upcoming weekend due to another cold frontal passage. We may also see more showers and thunderstorms chances towards the end of next week.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a slight chance of a shower. Low: 50 Wind: NE 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 76 Wind: NE 8-15 MPH
WEDNESDAY NIGHT:Mostly clear and cooler. Low: 44Wind: Light NE
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 77 Wind:N/NE 6-12 MPH
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer (a chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night). Low: 49 High: 82
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms Low: 60 High: 81
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Low: 55 High: 73
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 50 High: 76
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 53 High: 83
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Low: 58 High: 84
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 86
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 87; Heat Index: 87 to 92
An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY for particulate matter from wildfire smoke is in effect until 6 PM for southern and western Wisconsin. This includes the counties of MONROE, JUNEAU, VERNON, RICHLAND, SAUK, COLUMBIA, DODGE, CRAWFORD, IOWA, DANE, GRANT, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, and ROCK (this includes the La Crosse and Madison metropolitan areas).
