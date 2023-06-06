WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:  More typical early/mid June temperatures is expected through early next week with some rain chances this coming weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  hazy and cooler this afternoon with a few showers or t-storms, mainly in far southwest Wisconsin. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s.  A shower to two is possible tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s

