WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: More typical early/mid June temperatures is expected through early next week with some rain chances this coming weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: hazy and cooler this afternoon with a few showers or t-storms, mainly in far southwest Wisconsin. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s. A shower to two is possible tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s
EXTENDED FORECAST: Dry weather is expected from Wednesday through Friday with pleasant temperatures. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms late Friday night, with showers and thunderstorms likely on Saturday. The start of next week will be dry until chances for showers and thunderstorms return from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Temperatures will become very warm by the middle of next week.
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, hazy, and cooler with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly west of Madison. High: 78 Wind: NE 8-15 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a slight chance of a shower. Low: 50 Wind: NE 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 76 Wind: NE 8-15 MPH
WEDNESDAY NIGHT:Mostly clear and cooler. Low: 46Wind: Light NE
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 77 Wind:N/NE 6-12 MPH
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer (a chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night). Low: 49 High: 82
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms Low: 60 High: 81
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Low: 55 High: 73
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 50 High: 76
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 53 High: 83
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Low: 58 High: 84
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 86
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 86; Heat Index: 87 to 92
An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY for particulate matter from wildfire smoke is in effect until 6 PM for southern and western Wisconsin. This includes the counties of MONROE, JUNEAU, VERNON, RICHLAND, SAUK, COLUMBIA, DODGE, CRAWFORD, IOWA, DANE, GRANT, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, and ROCK (this includes the La Crosse and Madison metropolitan areas).
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.