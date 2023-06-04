WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:  After an extended period of hot or very warm conditions, we're tracking a return to more normal temperatures this week and a brief opportunity for some rainfall.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  Hazy skies from wildfire smoke will filter the sunshine somewhat today. This, combined with slightly drier air, will keep high temperatures lower than on Saturday (mid 80s). Hazy skies continue tonight as temperatures fall into the lower to middle 50s. Cloud cover will begin to increase towards Monday morning.

Tags

Weather

Greg Barnhart is a member of the First Warn Weather team and can be reached at gbarnhart@wisctv.com.