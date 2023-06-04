WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: After an extended period of hot or very warm conditions, we're tracking a return to more normal temperatures this week and a brief opportunity for some rainfall.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Hazy skies from wildfire smoke will filter the sunshine somewhat today. This, combined with slightly drier air, will keep high temperatures lower than on Saturday (mid 80s). Hazy skies continue tonight as temperatures fall into the lower to middle 50s. Cloud cover will begin to increase towards Monday morning.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A cold front digs south through the area late Monday, cooling high temperatures back into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees for the rest of the week and weekend. We may see warmer conditions return for the following week. As for precipitation, the front mentioned above will produce some showers and thunderstorms late Monday through early Tuesday. Another opportunity for some showers or thunderstorms comes next weekend due to another cold frontal passage.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 85 Wind: E 6-12 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and a little cooler. Low: 52 Wind: Light and Variable
MONDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and at night. High: 84 Wind: N/NE 6-12 MPH
TUESDAY: A slight chance of a shower early, otherwise, variable cloudiness cooler. Low: 58 High: 77
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 49 High: 78
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 51 High: 79
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer (a chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night). Low: 55 High: 84
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58 High: 83
SUNDAY: A slight chance of showers early in the day, otherwise, partly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 55 High: 77
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 54 High: 80
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 56 High: 83
