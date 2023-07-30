WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Quiet and comfortable weather is expected into the start of the upcoming week. A few chances of rain next week, but not much is expected at this time.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Southern Wisconsin can enjoy a period of calm, comfortable & quiet weather into Monday with highs near 80 and overnight lows near 60.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Another slight rise in the high temperatures and humidity is expected by the middle of the week before cooling off slightly at the end of the week. Along with this rise and fall in temperatures, there will be slight chances of showers and thunderstorms next week. Dry and seasonable conditions are expected next weekend.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: 80 Wind: N 6-12 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 57 Wind: Light N
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. (A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday night.) High: 82 Wind: NW 5 MPH
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 62 Wind: Light & Var.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. (A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night.) High: 85
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 86
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65 High: 85
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. Low: 61 High: 82
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Low: 59 High: 82
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. Low: 58 High: 82
MONDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 58 High: 85
