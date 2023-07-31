EXT-HRRR-CRTW-ADI.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Other than a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday as humidity levels increase for a few days, dry weather is expected for the next 10 days. Temperatures will be seasonably warm for the most part, although very warm weather is expected from Wednesday through Friday of this week. Humidity levels will be a little higher on those days, with afternoon heat index readings in the upper 80s to the middle 90s possible.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today will be mostly sunny and warm. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

