WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Other than a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday as humidity levels increase for a few days, dry weather is expected for the next 10 days. Temperatures will be seasonably warm for the most part, although very warm weather is expected from Wednesday through Friday of this week. Humidity levels will be a little higher on those days, with afternoon heat index readings in the upper 80s to the middle 90s possible.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today will be mostly sunny and warm. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: It will be very warm and a little more humid from Wednesday through Friday, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday afternoon and evening. Heat index readings could reach the lower to the middle 90s in the afternoon. The humidity will move out and temperatures should return to seasonably warm levels beginning Saturday and lasting through Wednesday of next week. As of now, the weather should stay dry.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 82 Wind: Light N
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 60 Wind: Light and Variable
TUESDAY: Becoming partly sunny and very warm. High: 85 Wind: SE 5-10 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and becoming more humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Low: 64 High: 86; Heat Index: 87 to 92
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Low: 65 High: 87; Heat Index: 89 to 94
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid. Low: 65 High: 86; Heat Index: 88 to 93
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, not as warm, and less humid. Low: 60 High: 82
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 60 High: 82
MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 62 High: 82
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 60 High: 80
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 58 High: 82
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.