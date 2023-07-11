​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight into Wednesday morning, again overnight Wednesday night, and Friday afternoon and evening. There are chances for showers and thunderstorms at other times through Sunday, but the precipitation will be spotty and there will be plenty of dry hours as well. Warm temperatures return Thursday and will continue through next week, although it will be hot toward the end of next week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will become mostly cloudy tonight, and it will be mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing, mainly after midnight. Temperatures will fall to the upper 60s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 60s by morning. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will climb to the upper 60s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 70s.