WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight into Wednesday morning, again overnight Wednesday night, and Friday afternoon and evening. There are chances for showers and thunderstorms at other times through Sunday, but the precipitation will be spotty and there will be plenty of dry hours as well. Warm temperatures return Thursday and will continue through next week, although it will be hot toward the end of next week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will become mostly cloudy tonight, and it will be mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing, mainly after midnight. Temperatures will fall to the upper 60s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 60s by morning. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will climb to the upper 60s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Showers and thunderstorms are possible through Sunday of this weekend, with the best chances Wednesday night and Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be warm through next week, likely reaching the lower 90s by Thursday and Friday of next week.
TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Low: 63 Wind: E 5-10 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 73 Wind: E 8-15 MPH
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 Wind: NE to NW 5-10 MPH
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly early in the day. High: 83 Wind: W 8-15 MPH
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm, and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing, mainly in the afternoon. Low: 64 High: 84
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Low: 62 High: 85
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 84
MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 58 High: 83
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm.. Low: 57 High: 84
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 60 High: 87 Heat Index: 87 to 92
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 91 Heat Index: 91 to 96
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66 High: 92 Heat Index: 94 to 99
NOTES: Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for tonight: SLIGHT RISK of severe thunderstorms for the southwestern half of Iowa; MARGINAL RISK for extreme southwestern Minnesota, the rest of Iowa, the northern half of Illinois, and extreme southern Wisconsin (south of a Prairie du Chien to Edgerton to Milwaukee line). Threats: high winds, hail; an isolated tornado is possible (mainly over southwestern Iowa). Timing: tonight. Coverage: isolated severe thunderstorms. Confidence: low.
Severe weather outlook for Wednesday/Wednesday night: SLIGHT RISK of severe thunderstorms for the southeastern third of Iowa, and most of Illinois (except for the extreme north); MARGINAL RISK for the southern half of Minnesota, the rest of Iowa, the rest of Illinois, and the southwestern third of Wisconsin (south and west of a Hudson to Wisconsin Dells to Sheboygan line). Threats: high winds, hail; an isolated tornado is possible in southern Iowa and Illinois. Timing: Wednesday afternoon/Wednesday night. Coverage: isolated severe thunderstorms. Confidence: low.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.