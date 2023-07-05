WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: We have a good chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms where a few storms could be severe, especially for areas closer to Milwaukee and closer to the Illinois border. There is another chance of showers and thunderstorms from Saturday night through Monday of next week. Temperatures should be within a few degrees of normal beginning Thursday and lasting through most of next week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Look for mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. Areas east and southeast of Dane county could see some severe weather. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s

