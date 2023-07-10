WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms tonight, Tuesday night, and Wednesday, with lesser chances Thursday. More showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and Friday night, and a slight chance on Saturday, along with Thursday of next week. High temperatures will generally be in the 80s through next week, although it will be a little cooler on Wednesday due to cloud cover. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees next Wednesday and Thursday.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be in the middle 60s by morning. Tuesday will be partly sunny and very warm. Temperatures will climb to near 80 degrees by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday night and Wednesday. Cloud cover will keep high temperatures in the 70s on Wednesday. Warm weather with high temperatures in the 80s is likely from Thursday through the middle of next week; in fact, high temperatures will be near 90 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday of next week. There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Saturday, with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Friday afternoon and Friday night. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Thursday of next week, otherwise, most of next week will be dry.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65 Wind: SW to NW 6-12 MPH
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. High: 85 Wind: N 5-10 MPH
TUESDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61 Wind: E 5-10 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 75 Wind: E/SE 8-15 MPH
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 83
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 86 Heat Index: 87 to 92
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 85
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 60 High: 84
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 58 High: 83
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 61 High: 86
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 62 High: 89 Heat Index: 89 to 94
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 91 Heat Index: 91 to 96
NOTES: Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for tonight: SLIGHT RISK of severe thunderstorms for the southern third of Minnesota, the northwestern third of Iowa, and much of west-central through northeastern Wisconsin (south of a Hudson to Eagle River line and north of a Viroqua to Oshkosh to Green Bal line); MARGINAL RISK for the rest of the southern half of Minnesota, the rest of the northwestern half of Iowa, and most of the rest of Wisconsin (except for the extreme northwest near Lake Superior and the far southeast part southeast of Lake Geneva). Threats: high winds, hail; an isolated tornado is possible. Timing: this evening, overnight. Coverage: isolated severe thunderstorms. Confidence: low.
Severe weather outlook for Tuesday/Tuesday night: SLIGHT RISK of severe thunderstorms for the southwestern half of Iowa; MARGINAL RISK for extreme southwestern Minnesota, the rest of Iowa, the northern half of Illinois, and far southern Wisconsin (south of a Prairie du Chien to Sheboygan line). Threats: high winds, hail; an isolated tornado is possible (mainly over southwestern Iowa). Timing: late Tuesday afternoon, Tuesday night. Coverage: isolated severe thunderstorms. Confidence: low.
Severe weather outlook for Wednesday/Wednesday night: SLIGHT RISK of severe thunderstorms for the southern half of Iowa, and the southern three-quarters of Illinois; MARGINAL RISK for the southern half of Minnesota, the rest of Iowa, the rest of Illinois, and far western and southern Wisconsin (south and west of a La Crosse to Lone Rock to Milwaukee line). Threats: high winds, hail; an isolated tornado is possible in southern Iowa and Illinois. Timing: Wednesday afternoon/Wednesday night. Coverage: isolated severe thunderstorms. Confidence: low.
