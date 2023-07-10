WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms tonight, Tuesday night, and Wednesday, with lesser chances Thursday. More showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and Friday night, and a slight chance on Saturday, along with Thursday of next week. High temperatures will generally be in the 80s through next week, although it will be a little cooler on Wednesday due to cloud cover. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees next Wednesday and Thursday.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be in the middle 60s by morning. Tuesday will be partly sunny and very warm. Temperatures will climb to near 80 degrees by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 80s.