WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: ALERT DAY is the forecast for multiple rounds of strong/severe thunderstorms on Friday; otherwise, hot and humid conditions through Friday with cooler conditions for the weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Clearing skies this evening as temperatures briefly climb into the middle 80s before slowly falling to around 80 degrees by 9 PM. Areas of fog will develop overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 60s. Once the morning fog burns off, skies will be mostly sunny, with temperatures climbing into the middle 90s by the afternoon. Heat indexes could reach 100 degrees during the afternoon. Clouds will increase Thursday night with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

