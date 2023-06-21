3 things to know.png

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A stretch of dry and very warm (even hot) is expected through this work week before rain chances return by the weekend's second half.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: High temperatures today will be in the upper 80s under sunny skies. Tonight will be clear and comfortable with the low humidity. Lows will be near 60 degrees

Tags