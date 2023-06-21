WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A stretch of dry and very warm (even hot) is expected through this work week before rain chances return by the weekend's second half.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: High temperatures today will be in the upper 80s under sunny skies. Tonight will be clear and comfortable with the low humidity. Lows will be near 60 degrees
EXTENDED FORECAST: Dry and very warm conditions are expected through Saturday before showers and thunderstorms return Saturday night through Monday as a system moves through the region and then stalls to the east of the state. Uncertainty remains on the track of this system, which will determine the coverage and/or chances of the showers and storms and any severe potential. Cooler, more seasonable temperatures are expected for next week with some rain chances by mid-week.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High: 88 Wind: E 8-15 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and continued comfortable. Low: 60 Wind: E 5-10 MPH
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and continued very warm. High: 89 Wind: E 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 61 High: 90
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, a little more humid and very warm (A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Low: 62 High: 93
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and a little more humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms Low: 65 High: 87; Heat Index: 87 to 92
MONDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and cooler, with a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 80
TUESDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and mild, with a slight chance of an afternoon shower. Low: 58 High: 82
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 57 High: 82
THURSDAY: Variable cloudiness and warmer, with a slight chance a shower or thunderstorm. Low: 62 High: 84
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 58 High: 85
