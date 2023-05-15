GR-CRTW-ADI.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:  Filtered sunshine today will allow high temperatures to return to near seasonable levels reaching the low 70s. We are watching a backdoor cold front that could bring a few showers and thunderstorms later Tuesday evening.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Some high clouds can be expected today as a system continues to sink to our south.  With filtered sunshine, highs should reach the low 70s this afternoon. Lows overnight won't be a chilly. Under a mostly clear sky, readings will drop into the low 50s.

Kelly Slifka is a meteorologist on the First Warn Weather team. You can contact him at kslifka@wisctv.com.