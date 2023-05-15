WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Filtered sunshine today will allow high temperatures to return to near seasonable levels reaching the low 70s. We are watching a backdoor cold front that could bring a few showers and thunderstorms later Tuesday evening.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Some high clouds can be expected today as a system continues to sink to our south. With filtered sunshine, highs should reach the low 70s this afternoon. Lows overnight won't be a chilly. Under a mostly clear sky, readings will drop into the low 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Following Tuesday's weak cold front, expect slightly cooler temperatures on Wednesday. Shower and thunderstorms chances return Thursday night and Friday as a stronger and wetter system moves through the region. Cooler conditions will follow this system for the start of the weekend before high temperatures climb back into the middle to upper 70s for the new work week.
TODAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. High: 71 Wind: Light NE to NW
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and milder. Low: 51 Wind: W 5-10 MPH
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and mild. (a slight chance of evening showers or thunderstorms). High: 79 Wind: W/NW 10-20 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and a cooler. Low: 41 High: 66
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and milder.(scattered showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 43 High: 73
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and cooler with a chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Low: 54 High: 70
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Low: 50 High: 71
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 50 High: 73
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a little milder. Low: 49 High: 75
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and mild. Low: 55 High: 78
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and mild. Low: 59 High: 78
