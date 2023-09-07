WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Temperatures will be near or below normal beginning today and lasting through next week and next weekend. Other than some rain chances from Sunday night through Tuesday of next week, dry weather is expected.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: This afternoon will be mostly cloudy and cooler. Afternoon high temperatures will only reach the upper 60s. Lows tonight will be cooler with temperatures dropping into the middle 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will be mild and the weather will be dry from Friday through the weekend. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night, while Monday will be cooler with scattered showers. Tuesday will be cool with a chance of showers, while Wednesday will be cool and dry. Dry weather and pleasant temperatures are expected from Thursday of next week through next weekend.
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High: 68 Wind: N/NW 8-15 MPH
TONIGHT: Variable cloudiness and a little cooler. Low: 55 Wind: N 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and not as cool. High: 73 Wind: N 6-12 MPH
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 49 Wind: Light and Variable
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a little milder. High: 78 Wind: Light NE
SUNDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and not as mild with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon (scattered showers at night). Low: 53 High: 75
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers. Low: 56 High: 70
TUESDAY: Variable cloudiness and cool with a chance of showers. Low: 53 High: 67
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Low: 48 High: 67
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and not as cool. Low: 47 High: 71
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 50 High: 75
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 52 High: 75
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 53 High: 75
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.