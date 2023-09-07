WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Temperatures will be near or below normal beginning today and lasting through next week and next weekend. Other than some rain chances from Sunday night through Tuesday of next week, dry weather is expected.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: This afternoon will be mostly cloudy and cooler. Afternoon high temperatures will only reach the upper 60s. Lows tonight will be cooler with temperatures dropping into the middle 50s.

