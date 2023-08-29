WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Below-normal temperatures are likely through Wednesday night. A warm-up will bring temperatures well above normal by the weekend, and to near record warmth by Sunday, Labor Day Monday, and Tuesday, with above normal temperatures continuing through the end of next week. The only rain chances in the next 10 days is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm from Tuesday night through Thursday of next week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: There is a slight chance of a shower east of Madison early this evening, otherwise, skies will become mostly clear and it will be cooler overnight. Temperatures will fall to the middle 60s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 40s by morning. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler. Temperatures will climb to the upper 60s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will only reach the lower 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A warming trend will take high temperatures from the upper 70s on Thursday to the lower 80s on Friday, and to the upper 80s by Saturday. Sunday, Labor Day Monday, and Tuesday will be hot and increasingly humid with near record high temperatures in the lower 90s. A weak cold front will bring a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm from Tuesday night through Thursday of next week, otherwise, temperatures will only fall into the middle to the upper 80s later next week, still well above normal for early September, although it will be a little less humid.
TONIGHT: A slight chance of a shower east of Madison early this evening, otherwise, mostly clear and cooler. Low: 49 Wind: NE 5-10 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 72 Wind: NE 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear. and cool. Low: 47 Wind: Light E
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 77 Wind: SE 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer. Low: 53 High: 83
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and very warm. Low: 60 High: 88
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and hot. Low: 67 High: 92; Heat Index: 92 to 97; record high for Madison is 92 set in 1925
LABOR DAY (MONDAY): Mostly sunny, hot, and more humid. Low: 70; record warm low temperatures for Madison is 73 set in 1985 High: 93; Heat Index: 94 to 99; record high for Madison is 92 set in 1925
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid (a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 71; record warm low for Madison is 74 set in 1881 High: 92; Heat Index: 94 to 99; record high for Madison is 93 set in 1954
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68 High: 87; Heat Index: 88 to 93
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and less humid, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 86
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 61 High: 84
