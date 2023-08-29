DP-6-8-10.png

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Below-normal temperatures are likely through Wednesday night. A warm-up will bring temperatures well above normal by the weekend, and to near record warmth by Sunday, Labor Day Monday, and Tuesday, with above normal temperatures continuing through the end of next week. The only rain chances in the next 10 days is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm from Tuesday night through Thursday of next week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: There is a slight chance of a shower east of Madison early this evening, otherwise, skies will become mostly clear and it will be cooler overnight. Temperatures will fall to the middle 60s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 40s by morning. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler. Temperatures will climb to the upper 60s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will only reach the lower 70s.