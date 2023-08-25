​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: As the temperatures and the humidity fall today, there will be a chance of a shower or thunderstorm with another chance of thunderstorms about Monday of next week. Otherwise, it will be mainly dry with seasonal temperatures for next week through the Labor Day holiday weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today will be variably cloudy and humid, but not as warm with scattered morning showers and a slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

